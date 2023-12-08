RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — In Rayne, the family of Darren Senegal is honoring his memory and making sure his legacy lives on.

“For my family, cousins, aunts and uncles it’s everybody coming together to show that we’re here for you and we want justice; we want peace,” Darion Senegal, Darren Senegal’s older brother, said. “We’re all hurting right now so today means a lot.”

Darren Senegal was found dead near a field in Rayne on Monday.

In the days since, Darion Senegal said it’s been a roller coaster of emotions as his family stands together to try and move forward.

Part of this process is through remembering the good times they spent with Darren.

“Darren, man he was an amazing young brother,” Darion Senegal said. “We used to always play basketball; me, him, and pop. D just held a lot of smiles over us. He kept us together. He kept us motivated. He kept us moving forward.”

That spirit of smiles and positivity is exactly what Senegal hopes to continue as they keep Darren Senegal’s legacy alive and stand together as a family.

“Just keep his name alive and around, specially to his niece and nephews; he has a bunch of them with this big family of his,” Darion Senegal said. “On top of that it’s just making sure my mom is good with it. She’s the one that’s having a hard time and we just want to keep her sprits up.”

With Friday’s balloon release, it may not be easy for the Senegal family, but it is another step towards recovery.

Authorities are still searching for two suspects in connection to the shooting. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Rayne Police Department.

