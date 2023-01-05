ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in.

Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling on I-10 near Rayne. According to investigators, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside his and opened fire killing Carmouche and injuring two others.

Carmouche’s family says it’s hard knowing his life was taken by another person, but it’s even harder not knowing why he was killed and who pulled the trigger.

“They’re calling it a cold case. We will never stop. We will continue and continue until whoever did this, whoever is responsible is brought to justice,” Lena Lewis said.

Lena Lewis and Latasha Narcisse, Carmouche’s sisters, say there were at least six people with him the night he was killed. Someone had to have witnessed something that could help solve the case.

Investigators with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office also say they believe there are people who know something about Carmouche’s murder. Detectives are asking them to do the right thing and report it.

“Whoever is responsible, someone needs to talk. They know. Someone needs to talk. Somebody knows something, so come out and say it. Turn yourselves in,” Lewis added.

Carmouche left behind six children… his 6-year-old daughter, Harley, is the most heartbroken of all.

“Harley said, ‘Aunt Nina, why did they do that to my daddy? Why did they kill my daddy?’ She said, ‘If I knew, I would have jumped in front of my daddy, and I would have got shot. He would have lived, and I would have died,'” Lewis recalled.

Carmouche’s sisters say while his case is now cold, they’re holding out hope his killer will be caught.

“I know God is good, and he will reveal it. Whoever did this, they’re going to get caught. They’re going to pay for what y’all did, be locked up for what y’all did. Y’all walking around like it’s nothing. Y’all took a whole life,” she added.

His family says they’re still praying for answers and a miracle.

“Whoever did this, come forward.”

If you have any information about Carmouche’s murder, you’re urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office tips line at 789-tips. You can remain anonymous. You could also receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.