RAYNE, La. (KLFY)–The Malone family said they’ve heard several stories from friends and family about what could’ve happened to 20-year-old Alessia Malone, but they haven’t heard much from law enforcement, but they said they know for sure that her murder was a case of domestic violence.

According to the family, Alessia lived hours away in Houma. The family only met her boyfriend, Trenden McGuire a few times.

Alessia’s grandmother, Mona Spain said she’d only met him a couple of times when Alessia brought him to visit, but that was it. Alessia’s father, Ricky Malone said he never had a good feeling about McGuire.

“Just from the very first time I saw him, I didn’t really care for him. I don’t know why,” said Malone.

McGuire is in jail accused of shooting and killing Alessia Malone. On March 9, the Rayne Police Department responded to a shooting on Benoit Street. Malone was found there with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

On the day of the shooting, Spain said she had been receiving text messages and calls from unknown numbers.

“Lafayette General was sending me text messages. I guess Alessia had me on file,” Spain said. “My daughter started looking on my phone and she said you have all kinds of strange messages from people we don’t know. It was Alessia’s friends saying she had been shot.”



Just moments after arriving to the hospital, they were notified of her passing.



“They had brought her back a couple of times. It was just too bad and they couldn’t save her,” Spain said.

The family said that talks about Alessia being abused by McGuire had circulated around, but were never confirmed by Alessia herself.

Her father says when he found out about their violent relationship, he tried to help, but it was too late.

“We had just talked about her moving back. I didn’t know that she was being abused like that,” her father said. “That’s one of the things that bothered me a lot. I don’t know what she went through.”

The family says Alessia left behind two children. A one-year-old and a three-year-old. She had also just enrolled in a GED program. Her family said she was looking forward to continuing her education to create a better life for her and her children.

Now all the family has is hope for justice and their memories of Alessia.