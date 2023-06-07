CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The family of a man gunned down and killed on I-10 is calling for justice on the two year anniversary of his murder. They hope their cries for help will assist detectives in solving the case that has now gone cold.

In the early morning hours of June 6, 2021, Harold Carmouche, 37, left downtown Lafayette after a night out with his friends. He was on his way home, driving along I-10 near Crowley when a person in another vehicle shot Carmouche who was driving his white Honda. He died hours later at a hospital.

Two years later, still no one is behind bars for his murder. Carmouche’s family believes his killer is still out there.

“I will never forget his voice with this,” Latasha Narcisse, Carmouche’s sister, said holding a teddy bear. “What’s up? What’s up?” the bear replied in her brother’s voice when she pressed its hand.

“That’s his voice in the bear. So when I press it, I feel close to my brother. That’s his voice. It feels like he’s here,” Narcisse said.

As Carmouche’s sisters, children, and nieces hold onto their lasting memories with him, they’re still fighting to keep his case alive. It’s a case, they said, hasn’t gone anywhere.

“There’s just nothing. We have no answers. We have nothing. There’s no way in the world we’re not supposed to know anything, and we’re supposed to be okay with it. That’s why I say I’m never going to stop,” his sister said, holding back tears.

Carmouche’s family said they’re frustrated with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, who’s investigating their brother’s murder.

“Y’all aren’t flashing my brother on Crime Stoppers. Y’all aren’t doing anything,” Narcisse added.

She and her siblings are now hoping their brother’s killer will turn themselves in. They also believe someone out there knows something, key information that could help detectives make an arrest.

“You think you have a secret, but the man up there knows all your secrets. When you go up there, you have to answer to the man upstairs, which is God. You can fool everybody, but you can’t fool that man upstairs. So if you want to have mercy on your soul, you need to get it right. Y’all need to get it right,” Narcisse said.

For now, Harold Carmouche’s family is hanging on to is hope and what they have left of him.

“I press it again just to hear his voice,” his sister told News Ten.

I did reach out to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the case is still open, though there are no suspects or persons of interest at this time.