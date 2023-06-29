RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — With rising temperatures and warnings of a drought across Acadiana, farmers are having a hard time simply maintaining their land and livestock.

“With the heat and everything else, and besides the heat the drought; we need rain to make the grass grow. I mean you can see here in the horse field; we normally make hay right here but it’s so dry. We need rain,” said cattle farmer Stacy Ancelet.

Ancelet says the conditions have made it impossible for the grass to grow throughout his fields, leaving the cattle with no food. As a result, Ancelet is using his supply of hay almost six months too early.

“We don’t really start feeding hay until December. We’re feeding hay right now like it’s the wintertime. It’s our winter stock and we have to feed it because we don’t want our cattle to go down,” explained Ancelet. “If the momma doesn’t get any nutrients, it doesn’t go to the milk and it doesn’t go to the baby and the baby doesn’t grow. It’s very, very terrible what’s going on right now.”

Canals along the farmland are drying out for the first time, forcing water to be pumped from neighboring rice fields and costing the farms both resources and money.

“We’re having to keep pumping from the rice fields. Normally you pump and you water holes, then get rain and it helps. It’s digging in our pockets because we’re having to keep pumping, because we’ll lose an inch of water a day. And all of these animals are affected cause of the heat. They have to stay under the shade. They can’t go out and graze except for at night. It’s hurting all the way around,” Ancelet said.

As farmers continue to push through the harsh conditions and resources grow scarce, Ancelet says they’re down to their only option.

“Pray. Pray for the rain. Slow rains, not gully-washes. Nobody could fix it, except mother nature so we just hurry up and wait. The animals will sure enjoy it, cause they’re hot.”