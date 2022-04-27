EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Vaudeville performers, politicians, and the best in Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music, are all part of a rich history at the Liberty Theatre in Eunice.

The hope is that the theatre will soon go back to what it was like in the good old days.

Recent approval was given to transfer back part of the theatre, from the National Park Service, to the City of Eunice.

“We would like to see this as a vital hub of live music performances in south Louisiana, with regional audiences coming from Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge,” said Paul Feavel, Association for the Liberty Theatre of Eunice board member. “On Saturday night, they know they will get a great show.”

President Biden recently signed a bill, authored by Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) and Representative Mike Johnson (R), which gives the annex to the theatre to the city.

“The wonderful city of Eunice, Louisiana is the prairie Cajun capital of our state and the world. Part of its culture is the Liberty Theatre,” said Kennedy.

The annex was built as an ADA compliant entrance to the theatre from the Acadiana Culture Center, under the Jean Lafitte National Park — and the National Park Service. The Association for the Liberty Theatre of Eunice is hopeful the renovation of, and future re-opening, can set the theatre on course to return to its glory years.

“We can now start the process of renovating that beautiful piece of architecture,” said Kennedy.

The Liberty Theatre opened in 1924. For decades, it’s been the center of Eunice, attracting visitors from near and far. Whenever there’s a show, it’s hard to find a parking space downtown.

The theatre is home to the popular ‘Rendezvous des Cajuns’ live radio and television program. It ran from 1986 to 2019, until the pandemic put it on hold. Feavel says it’s a showcase for music on the Cajun prairie.

“People love this theatre. People love what it brings to south Louisiana. They love what it showcases of south Louisiana. This expresses the identity of the Cajun prairie out here. People are excited about getting this theatre open,” said Feavel.

Feavel says the plan is for the Liberty Theatre to reopen for its centennial celebration in 2024.