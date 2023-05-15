EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police are searching for suspects connected to a shooting in Eunice Sunday night.

Around 11:00 p.m., Eunice Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the area of East Maple Ave. and Hwy 13 South.

When they arrived, police saw Kevin Frank, 50, exit his truck parked on South C.C. Duson.

The truck had many gunshot holes in the driver’s side.

Frank had a gunshot wound on his thigh and told police he was sitting in his vehicle near the 200 block of East Maple Ave talking to a neighbor when he saw three male subjects across the street open fire on him while sitting in his vehicle.

Bullets also hit a residence at 200 East Maple Ave, which people were occupying at the time. No one inside the residence was injured.

Frank was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Police found around 21 rifle casings located in front of 201 East Maple Ave.

Police are searching for the suspects responsible for the shooting. If you have any information, please contact Eunice Police.