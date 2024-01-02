ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at his wife, authorities said.

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Stephen Dischler, 71 of Eunice. Dischler was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for one count of domestic abuse – aggravated assault and one count of attempted second degree murder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said it investigated an incident Dec. 29 between husband and wife in the 300 block of Rue Dauphine in northern Acadia Parish.

Authorities said the occupants of the residence were involved in a domestic dispute. During the dispute, the woman went into another room for separation from the incident. Once she was inside the room, the suspect fired a single shot through the door, narrowly missing the woman, according to the APSO.

Dischler remains in the Acadia Parish Jail pending a Gwen’s Law hearing.

Latest posts