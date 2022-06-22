EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A 25-year-old Eunice man wanted in last week’s double homicide in the city has surrendered to police.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Travis Godfrey of Eunice was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts first degree murder and illegal carrying of a weapon.

He appeared at the police department with his attorney and provided police with a prepared statement of his account of the incident, Fontenot said.

Lorraine M. Guillory, 36, of Eunice, was arrested Friday, June 16 on obstruction of justice and evidence tampering charges.

Although both are in custody, the chief said the case is on-going.

“We still have questions and are seeking the answers to insure that justice is served. We expect to have the case prepared and turned in to the District Attorney’s office within the next few weeks,” Fontenot said.