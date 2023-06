EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Eunice City Marshal’s Office is asking for donations of fans for their current fundraiser, #OperationBeatTheHeat.

According to their Facebook post, fans can be dropped off at the Eunice City Marshal’s Office at 300 S. 2nd St. or you can call 337-457-6580 to make arrangements for your donation to be picked up.

Monetary donations are also accepted in lieu of fans. Businesses in the surrounding areas are encouraged to participate in the cause.