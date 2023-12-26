EUNCIE, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old in Eunice has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve.

The Eunice Police Department said they responded to the intersection of South 2nd Street and West Maple Street in regards to a shooting that occurred in the area.

Officials said an investigation of the incident revealed that an individual identified as Paul Hezechia Celestine, 18, of Eunice, had fired several rounds from a handgun into the driver’s side of a moving vehicle from a residence on South 2nd Street. The male victim driving the vehicle was not injured, but the vehicle received damage from the shooting. A juvenile was also later determined to have been in the vehicle.

After the shooting, Celestine fled the scene, but was located and arrested a short time later, according to authorities. Upon his arrest, officials said they found a handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Celestine has been charged with the following:

2 counts of attempted second-degree murder

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities

Simple criminal damage to property

The victim and Celestine do know each other, and a direct motive is being investigated, according to authorities.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime are asked to contact Eunice Police or St Landry Crime Stoppers.

Latest Posts