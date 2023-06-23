ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) — The Estherwood Police Department has a new tool to crack down on speeders in their town.

“What we’ll do is we will go out there and set up our photo enforcement signs 500 feet away from where we’re standing point one way. 250 feet pointing behind us,” said Chief Wayne Welsh. “We will take our radar gun, and we’ll set the speed on it, then we’ll hold on to it, then watch every vehicle that passes.”

The laser radar would show the front of the vehicle and the speed they are going. If they’re going over the speed limit, an officer will take the camera and follow them. The officer would then take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate.

Chief Welsh said they have many people who come through the town off of I-10 and Highway 90. Recently he said his department set up a camera to see the number of cars passing through the town, and there were over four thousand cars passing through Highway 90.

“After we finished our shift of working radar, we would dock the station, and it would put up every vehicle that we clocked over the speed limit. Within three days, the owner of that vehicle will get a citation in the mail from the Estherwood Police Department showing the time and day they received a citation in Estherwood for speeding,” Chief Welsh said.

He said with the camera system program, a police officer does not have to be in uniform or a police vehicle. It is a public safety awareness program where they can stand out in plain clothes in their own vehicles. However, the Estherwood police officer wears their uniforms and badges while operating the radar.

He adds there are two major businesses in town where pedestrians could benefit from vehicles slowing down.

“A lot of people pull over to the side, and they walk across to get their items in the store because there’s no parking place, and we’re hoping this would slow the people down,” he said.

Also, toward the Pontoon Bridge, many people walk that road or ride bicycles to go fishing.

“It’s supposed to run six hours at a time, but a lot of the time my officers are busy. They’ll run it two and three hours a day, and we’re averaging close to 50 everything they use,” the chief said. “We have these big old signs, and they’re still speeding through it, and there are speed limit signs out there, and they still don’t obey the speed limit.”

He adds, “This program we’re doing is also going to be the future of law enforcement because it doesn’t require an officer to have to pull over a vehicle and get out of his vehicle. Jeopardize getting hit or a subject that we pull over getting hit coming out of their vehicle or being parked. It saves liability too because the officer is not speaking with the subject in the vehicle and it saves time from traffic stops. We just keep on going. We don’t have to pull over nobody.”

If you have any questions, you can call the Estherwood Town Hall at (337) 783-0464.