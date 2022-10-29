ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.

According to APSO, Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

Westbrook was wanted for escape and grand larceny by the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi. According to APSO, information was received that Westbrook stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office and that he may be in the area of Crowley.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 26, deputies located the stolen vehicle, driven by Westbrook, traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.

APSO said that deputies pulled Westbrook over and took him into custody without incident.

Westbrook was booked with a $25,000 bond and a detainer for Leflore County.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.