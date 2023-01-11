ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on on Jan. 8, where one person was killed.

Bernard Bush, 71, of Washington was killed after a single-vehicle crash around 1:25 a.m. on I-10 at the Trumps Road overpass near exit 72 (Egan exit) in Acadia Parish.

Police said Bush was driving a 2004 Peterbilt dump truck with an elevated dump bed.

The bed struck the underneath of the overpass which caused the dump bed to separate from the frame and the cab portion of the truck to overturn.

Bush was ejected from the truck once it overturned.

Police said he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but Bush died Jan. 10.