UPDATE, 10:30 a.m.: DOTD reports the accident has been cleared.
ORIGINAL STORY: CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Traffic on eastbound I-10 near Crowley is at a standstill due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
DOTD said all eastbound lanes are blocked near Tower Road.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
