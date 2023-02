DUSON, La. (KLFY) – The Duson Police Department (DPD) is asking for help in locating a man wanted for burglary and theft.

Kevin Blanchard II, 28, of the Lawtel area, is wanted for simple burglary and felony theft from Waste Solutions which occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5., according to DPD.

Anyone with information is asked the contact DPD at (337) 789-8477.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.