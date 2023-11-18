RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– A Duson man was arrested Friday in connection with multiple shootings that happened in Rayne.

Taylor Vontae Wheeler, 24, has been charged with attempted second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Wheeler was transported to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.

He is currently be held in the jail without bond.

Latest Posts