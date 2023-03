DUSON, La. (KLFY) – The Duson Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire involving an 18-wheeler.

DFD said that firefighters were dispatched to South Richfield Road in reference to a reported 18-wheeler on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the 18-wheeler was fully engulfed in flames.

DFD said that the fire was safely extinguished and the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The scene was cleared around 6 a.m., DFD said.