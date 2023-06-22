DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson firefighters pulled a person out of his vehicle after it crashed into a culvert Wednesday night, authorities said.

Duson Fire Department was dispatched to a major vehicle accident at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday just outside the corporate limits in Acadia Parish requiring the rescue squad due to injuries. The car went off the road and struck a culvert head-on, authorities said.

Upon the arrival of Rescue 48 and Engine 42, firefighters observed a single vehicle with the driver trapped behind the wheel. The driver’s name has not been released.

Firefighters said they had to disentangle the occupant’s legs from the dash and foot pedals. Once the driver was disentangled, firefighters removed the occupant from the vehicle and were able to assist Acadian Ambulance with first aid for moderate, non-life threatening injuries and make sure the vehicle was hazard-free from oil and gas leaks.

Louisiana State Police Troop I arrived on scene and began its investigation, which is still ongoing, authorities said.