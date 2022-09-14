AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with a vehicle that was turning into a private driveway.

The crash happened Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Avoyelles Parish and claimed the life of Aaron Hebert, 65.

According to State Police, an initial investigation has revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jeffery Gagnard, 22 of Marksville was southbound on Louisiana Highway 1.

For reasons still under investigation, police said, Gagnard attempted to turn left into a private drive which placed his truck in the direct travel path of a northbound Harley Davidson being driven by Hebert.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Gagnard, who was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say they suspect impairment as a factor and that a toxicology sample was taken and submitted.

“If you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills,” police said.

“These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.”