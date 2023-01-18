CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a drug trafficker from Church Point, Louisiana, has been sentenced.

Ricky James Shepheard, 43, to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration did a search warrant on Shepheard’s residence on June 3, 2021, and found methamphetamine, heroin, and a large quantity of cash, as well as six firearms.

According to the release, “Shepheard pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sep. 27, and admitted that he possessed 805 grams of a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, as well as 230 grams of marijuana, 205 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 grams of suspected heroin, and 7 Gabapentin pills. Shepheard also possessed 145 grams of an unknown white powdery substance and 130 grams of an unknown brown substance.”