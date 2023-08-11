ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the start of a $8.2 million project to resurface a 6.82 mile section of LA 35 from its intersection with LA 98/White Oak Highway north to its intersection of LA 365/Branch Hwy.

The project will begin on Aug. 14 and is estimated to be complete in August of 2024.

It will include drainage structures, milling asphaltic concrete, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay and striping.

The work is estimated to happen Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with weather permitting. Occasional lane closures will be required for the work, so drivers should expect delays.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area but may encounter delays. The road will be open to regular traffic with a 14-foot lane restriction on oversized loads going through the work zone.