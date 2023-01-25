RAYNE, La (KLFY)– With an eviction notice in hand, a Rayne community outreach and thrift store is in need of funding to keep their doors and help the community.

Ann Babineaux, who is the store’s owner, says she just wants to help.

“When you walk through the door, and you say you need, we are here to help.”

The Hand 2 Hand community outreach and thrift store is a staple in Rayne’s community.

Babineaux says runs the non-profit that helps anyone in need with little to no charge by providing clothing, food, and personal items for the needy.

“The thrift store comes in as selling articles that is donated to us to help the homeless, veterans, fur-babies, the elderly, young teen moms and anyone who walk through Hand 2 Hand door will get help.”

Babineaux says it is blessing being able to help all who walk through the door, but with a little over a week to pay rent to keep the doors open, she is afraid the non-profit will be closed forever.

She says she has been looking for sponsorship to continue serving the community but has not had any luck.

“So now we’re just asking everyone and anyone community based or not if they would be willing to either help donate monetary funds or anything that could help us pay our rent to stay open to help our communities in need.”

Babineaux says a gentle man donated one of the original painted pelican’s names sara lee one in an effort to auction it off and raise money to keep the doors open. The pelican is up for auction and currently has a bid of $800.

“He looked at me and said raise some money for your shop to pay your rent to stay open to keep helping people.”

She says the highest bid will help keep the community outreach and thrift store open to continue helping people.

Facing a February 1st deadline, Hand 2 Hand Thrift Store and community center asks for any monetary donations and assistance.

Anyone would like to donate, can contact Ann Babineaux at 337-344-6522.