CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley Police are involved in a standoff with a suspect after a domestic dispute on Avenue H in Crowley included gunshots being fired and children being held hostage.

According to Crowley Police, the suspect — whose name has not yet been released — was involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. After allegedly attacking her, police say he also fired at least two gunshots. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for “moderate injuries” she received in the attack, though police confirmed she was not struck by gunfire.

After police responded, the suspect fled to the 1000 block of N. Avenue L, where he held a pair of children hostage for a short while before releasing them.

This is a developing story. News 10 is on the scene. Updates will be posted here as they become available.