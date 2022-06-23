CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Acadia Parish District Attorney Don Landry announced that a Crowley man was found guilty today of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of his wife, Heather Mouton, 37, in front of their children.

Demetric Cornell Savoy, 42, of Crowley, faces life in prison without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, said Landry. He was also found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Savoy remains in the Acadia Parish Jail without bond. He faces sentencing from Judge David Smith at a future date, Landry said.

Savoy was arrested in May 2018, shortly after police found Mouton’s body in her home in the 1200 block of LuRose Dr., shot twice in the head. According to the family, Mouton and Savoy had been in a relationship for years, and had a 3-year-old son together. After what family members said was years of domestic abuse, Mouton obtained a restraining order against Savoy the day before her murder. Savoy killed Mouton in front of their child and another of Mouton’s daughters from another relationship.

Mouton’s murder led directly to the passage of “Heather’s Law” in 2019, which requires law enforcement agencies to review protective orders to see if crimes were committed. Rep. John Stefanski authored the law at the request of Mouton’s family in 2019.

“If police officers had taken a look at the allegations she was making against the perpetrator, in this case, they possibly could have said look we believe a crime was being committed based on what she said, we’re going to out and conduct a police interview or go out and make an arrest,” Stefanski told KTAL in 2018.

“I appreciate the hard work of our prosecutors, and I am pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Landry in a statement. “It is a pleasure to work to keep Acadia Parish and Acadiana safer as we work through our cases. We thank the jurors for their service.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Elliott Cassidy with assistance from Burton Guidry.