EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– A balloon release was held Saturday for 24-year-old Kameron Wilson, who was shot and killed in Eunice last month.

Family and friends of Wilson gathered at Eunice City Lake to reflect on a life that was taken way too soon.

“It was a good day, an emotional day, but it was a really good day,” Emily Castille, Wilson’s girlfriend said. “I’m glad my family, his family. Everybody was here for him.”

Castille said he was her everything, and he always took care of her and had her back no matter what.

“That man did everything for me,” Castille said. “When it came to housework, I didn’t have to do nothing. He didn’t let me do nothing. That was my best friend. That’s my baby. That’s my lifeline. That’s my soulmate. At the end of the day, if nobody had me, I know he did, no matter what.”

Tre Lemalle, Wilson’s older brother, said he and Kameron made a promise to each other to always take care of each other and their family. Lemalle said he’s always going to be here for his brother’s kids.

“That’s my hearts,” Lemalle said. “That’s my sister-in-law. That’s my god kids. That’s my nephews. I always look at them like that’s my other kids. They don’t have their father no more, but they still got Uncle T. Until I take my last breath, I’m gonna still be here for all of them.”

Lemalle describes a moment when he noticed that Wilson’s spirit was still with them.

“Whenever we first got here, there wasn’t no white birds,” Lemalle said. “None of that in the field. You look back there in the field, all the trees, all you see is white. It’s straight white birds. Everybody that’s over here knows that’s Kam’s doing.”

Castille and her 2-year-old son, who was also shot, shared a moment as they remember Kameron.

“Daddy’s in heaven”, Castille said.

“Dad, dad,” their son said.

Eunice Police also arrested 33-year-old Eftina Rideaux for principle to second degree murder and two counts of principle to attempted second degree murder in this shooting.

