CROWLEY, La (KLFY)– Crowley residents are protesting a proposed site to help house the city’s homeless population.

Residents says it due to the location which is the old Christian Villa nursing home.

Christopher George Sr., a community advocate, says no one was informed of this decision.

He says there are concerns on what the shelter would do to their neighborhood.

“When you talk about homeless shelters, you talk about the people that it brings. So how would that affect the neighborhood? Would the crime rate rise? People worry about the value of their homes dropping.”

George also says that the community is not against helping people, they’re just against the location of the shelter.

“It’s right in the middle of our neighborhoods.”

News 10 reached out to the president of Crowley Cares, the non profit organization behind the shelter and they told us “there is no shelter coming. It has been dissolved. That is the only statement we wish to make.”

George says until they receive an official statement, the community will continue to protest the location of the shelter.