CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Crowley Police Department (CPD) is searching for the suspect of a Wednesday night shooting in the 500 block of E. Andrus St.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several people run into an apartment. Officers secured the scene and found several spent casings on the roadway.

One man was injured in the knee and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported so far.

Several houses in the area were struck by rounds but there were no injuries.

CPD is currently investigating and looking for a suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call (337) 783-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS.