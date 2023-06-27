CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police Department is searching for a man they say is connected to a robbery at a gas station.

Crowley Police are searching for a suspect that allegedly robbed a Raceway located on North Parkerson Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on June 26.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium to stocky build. They were wearing all black with some type of light-colored mask covering his face.

According to police, the suspect attempted to reach over the counter and take money out of the register, but was unsuccessful. He then went around the counter and took some cigarettes and money from the register and exited the store on foot.

Witnesses said the suspect left the store heading in a northern direction. Officers searched the area, but were not able to apprehend the suspect as of this time.

According to the release, “Officers also believe that a vehicle may also be involved as a get away vehicle after the subject fled on foot in the northerly direction.”

This investigation is still ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact Crowley Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division 337-788-4132.