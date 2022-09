CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Crowley Police are on the scene of a stabbing at a Super 1 grocery store.

The report states that a male and female subject were both injured, with the male having non-life threatening injuries and the female with serious injuries, according to Crowley Chief of Police, Jimmy Broussard.

A suspect is still being determined. The investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available.