CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– The Crowley Police Department is trying to locate those involved in commercial burglary that happened in December last year.

The incident took place at Dollar General in the 900 block of North Parkerson around 11:40 p.m. The two suspects forcefully made their way into the business, shattering a front glass door.

The suspects, described by authorities as white males wearing light color hooded sweatshirts with shorts, took various packages of cigarettes and other items from the store.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app.

