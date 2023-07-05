CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police still are looking for information on a shooting in April that left two brothers injured.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P., detectives with the Crowley Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of W. 10th St. that happened on April 11 around 11 p.m.

Multiple suspects emerged from a wooded area and began firing at a group of people that were gathered outside. The suspects are believed to be juveniles or young adult black males. They were last seen being picked up by a green sedan believed to be a Grand Marquis. Two victims were struck by gunfire.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.