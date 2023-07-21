CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley residence has become the target of its second shooting within the last three months.

According to Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert, early Friday, officers responded to the area of W. 10th Street in reference to a report of gun shots in the area. While investigating the scene, officers located several shell casings near a residence that had been struck with gunfire.

This marks the second time this residence has been the target of gunfire within the last three months. Two people were injured by gunfire in early April of this year.

Crowley Police believe both incidents are gang related.

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-788-4114, or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.