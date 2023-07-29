CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)— Summer is all about having fun as a kid. That is exactly what the Crowley organization VBS Hero Hotline is doing for the community’s youth.

The annual fun day took place Saturday at the Holy Temple Church of Deliverance in Crowley, capping off a three-day adventure of God and fun for kids getting ready to go back to school.

VBS Director Lenora Hayes said this event is all about the children.

“We take time out to pour it into them throughout the summer months,” Hayes said. “That way when we send them off back to school, we can put a little Jesus in them. That way they can be ready you know to have a great year.”

Every year, the event has activities like a parade around the city, dunk tank, fun jump and water slide. Hayes said these events are made to keep the kids cool while enjoying the summer heat.

“I tried it [the water slide]. It works. You can cool off really good,” Hayes said.

Bryan Minix, Holy Temple Church of Deliverance head pastor, said the mission for this annual event is to encourage kids to enjoy what they can and guide them in a good direction.

“That’s the future for tomorrow,” Minix said. “We want to reach them while we can hopefully steer them in the right way.”