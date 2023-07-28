CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man has died and a young girl was hospitalized in two separate crashes involving pedestrians in Crowley on Thursday, authorities said.

Randy Coleman of Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in the 1100 block of North Eastern Avenue after the driver called police to report the crash at about 4:45 a.m., police said.

At about 10 a.m., police responded to another crash involving a pedestrian, in the 1700 block of North Parkerson. Authorities said a juvenile female was struck by a car turning into the parking lot of a local business. The victim was taken to a Lafayette hospital with what police described as “moderate injuries.”

Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.