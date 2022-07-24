RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – A fatal crash in Acadia Parish leaves a Crowley man dead.

According to Louisiana State Police, Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 13 north of Hwy 370 in Acadia Parish around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Initial investigations revealed that the crash occurred as James Anthony Cormier, 62 of Crowley was driving north on LA 13 in an 18-wheeler. For reasons still under investigation, Cormier lost control in the curve and ran off the roadway to the right. The 18-wheeler struck a utility pole and overturned.

Cormier was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt. A standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.