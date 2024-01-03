CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Four people were shot at, including a small child, in an altercation in Crowley Tuesday night, authorities said. No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Lester Reed, 42, of Crowley was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder, resisting an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Crowley Police responded Tuesday evening to a report of gunfire in the 1000 block of West 10th Street. Authorities said a man had shot at four subjects, including a small child. Officers were able to locate the suspect and after a brief struggle were able to arrest him.

Officers recovered evidence in the case, including a 9mm firearm that was used in the commission of the crime, police said. Authorities said the shooting occurred following a verbal argument between the adult subjects involved.

Reed was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail. Bond details were not released.

