LOUISIANA (KLFY) – A Crowley man has been sentenced for possessing over 28 grams of heroin.

Travis Trentel Thorne, 39, of Crowley, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on June 20, 2020, deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) conducted a traffic stop and found that Thorne was in possession of approximately 28.7 grams of heroin.

Deputies also located a silver scale with heroin residue on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Thorne admitted that the heroin was his and that he intended to distribute the heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Thorne pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin on Nov. 9, 2022.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.