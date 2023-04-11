ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Crowley man for alleged sexual assault.

Ryan Williams, 29 of Crowley, was arrested by APSO after officers received a complaint regarding sexual assault.

Deputies said that Williams forcefully entered the home of the victim with a weapon and is accused of restraining the victim and sexually assaulting them.

While he was within the residence, Williams allegedly rummaged through the residence, stealing various items before fleeing.

Deputies were able to identify Williams as the suspect in this case due to the execution of a search warrant on the his residence, in which items stolen were recovered along with other evidence supporting the probable cause in this case.

Williams was arrested and charged with:

Second Degree Rape

False Imprisonment (Offender armed with a dangerous weapon)

Home Invasion

Armed Robbery

Simple Burglary

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Stolen Property

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Williams’ bond has been set at $855,000.