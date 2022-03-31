TYLER, Tx. (KLFY) — A Crowley man was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for a warrant stemming from a shooting that happened in Rayne in September of 2020.

Nathaniel Thomas, 22, of Crowley, was arrested on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.

On September 20, 2020, the Rayne Police Department responded to a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Edith Street. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas, according to the Rayne Police Facebook Page.

On March 30, 2022, detectives with the Rayne Police Department took custody of Thomas after he was arrested in Tyler, Texas on the attempted second-degree murder arrest warrant.

Thomas was transported back to Acadia Parish where he was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail without incident.