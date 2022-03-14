CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man was arrested over late last week for attempted murder after firing a handgun at a woman and her toddler, according to the Crowley Police Department (CPD).

Tyler Menard, 22, of Crowley, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

On March 10, at approximately 10 p.m. officers with the CPD responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm in the 800 block of Standard Mill Rd.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female victim who said that she and Menard had a verbal altercation, during which he got out of his car and aimed a large handgun at the victim and her and her two-year-old child, then fired it in their direction. He then drove away from the scene.

Menard was arrested without incident later in the evening and transported to the Acadia Parish Jail.