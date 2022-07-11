Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office *All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty*

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — A Crowley man was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation after receiving information about it. Officials say deputies discovered the suspect sent sexually explicit photos of himself, asking for similar photos from the minor.

According to authorities, the suspect encouraged the minor to delete the photos to avoid being detected by law enforcement. Deputies identified 55-year-old Kevin James Prejean of Crowley, La. as the suspect.

Deputies then executed an arrest warrant and he was taken into custody by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.