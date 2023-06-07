CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with an incident at the Acadia Parish Jail, authorities said.

Tyrone Vankeith Robinson, 35 of Crowley, has been charged with Second Degree Murder, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson, who was incarcerated at the time of this incident, is accused of distributing drugs which led to the death of an inmate. Authorities said Robinson provided the victim with narcotics which were illegally brought into the jail. Shortly after, the victim died.

An autopsy revealed that the victim, who was incarcerated for several months prior to his death, had Fentanyl in his system at the time of death.