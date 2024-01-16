CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — In Acadia parish, fire fighters with the Crowley fire department has responded to a dozen emergencies due to freezing weather.

Crowley’s Fire Chief Louis Romero says one response involved a house fire that completely destroyed the home and sent three people to the hospital.

“So in the last 22 hours, the qualified opponent ran 12 emergencies varying from quickly his from the freeze busted to the structure for we arrived on scene,” said Romero.

Romero says in less than a day, his department has been working non stop emergencies because of the extremely cold temperatures. He says the most recent call firefighters responded to was a structural fire at a home earlier this afternoon. The fire happened on Avenue E, just after noon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We fought the fire. It was a trailer house. The trailer house was fully engulfed,” said Romero.

Romero says two people were taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance and a third was taken by a relative. He says the cause of the fire is not yet known but state fire marshals are investigating it.

“State Fire Marshal was contacted. They came out and we turned the scene over to the fire marshal for the fire marshal to do the investigation,” said Romero.

Latest Posts