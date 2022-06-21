CROWLEY, La (KLFY)— Malcolm Daniel was just 20 years old when he was shot in the head and died on July 21, 2018.

Its now four years later, and his family still has questions.

Charmain Solomon is his mother.

She says it’s frustrating that it seems other cases are getting solved quicker and their family has to jump through hoops to receive information.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the case is still under investigation and that information needed to make an arrest can’t be hearsay.

“I spoke with the captain of our detectives, and we never really received any vital information that would lead to an arrest.”

He says that in order for a suspect to be arrested, information must be given to police and for that to happen witnesses need to speak up or their needs to be a break in the case.

Until such time, he says, the case will remain open and under investigation.

The family say they want answers so that their can be justice and closure.

“I feel like if somebody know something they should come and speak up, that’s how I feel,” the victim’s sister said.

“We want justice. We want the person that did it to be arrested.”