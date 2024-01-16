CROWLEY, La (KLFY) — In Acadia Parish, freezing temperatures throughout Acadiana inspired a Crowley woman to open up her dance studio to house people with nowhere to go.

As Acadiana braces for another night of extremely cold weather, Ms. Lady’s School of Dance in Crowley is opening its doors to anyone in need of escaping freezing cold temperatures.

Ayesha Segura, the owner of Ms. Lady’s school of dance in Crowley says she didn’t anticipate getting so much support when she decided to turn her dance school into a temporary shelter during the extreme cold.

“To know that I was able to open my dance studio is like, it’s amazing,” said Segura.

She says it started out with her looking to donate items until she saw people needed a place to stay.

“And so I see people on my timeline, such as the people that are here today, to be with us saying, hey, nobody’s worried about the homeless, so I was like, it’s a dance studio, nothing is in here, let’s house them,” said Segura.

She says in just an hour of her posting, people began messaging her and calling to see how they can help. Tyler Hebert, Segura’s friend says he saw her Facebook post that reached over 115 shares within two hours, and he immediately called to see what she needed and started taking donations.

Hebert says they’ve have been receiving donations from “pillows to blankets, to sheets, heaters, food, toiletry items, and anything that you can have in your house has been donated here.”

People like Ramona Bates says she was looking for somewhere to go to escape the freezing cold and feels her prayers are being answered.

“And I prayed for it, and this is what I got,” said Bates.

Ms. Lady’s school of dance is open to anyone in Acadia Parish who needs a place to go while temperatures are freezing. Although monetary donations are not accepted, items like blankets and food are. Ayesha says her reasons for doing this is because she is blessed and feels it is her responsibility to bless others.

“I’ll say that it doesn’t matter your your ratio, your educational background, the color of your skin, that when god blesses you, that it is your duty to be a blessing to other people,” said Segura.

Ayesha says Ms. Lady's School of Dance is open to anyone in Acadia Parish that needs someone where to stay during the freezing weather.

