CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley Police are investigating an incident where gun shots were heard at a school and nearby businesses.

On Friday, police responded to a shots fired call near Korky’s Food Mart on North Wester Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, multiple gun shell casings were scattered on the ground in front of the door and parking lot of the store. Bullet holes were also discovered on the building along with two vehicles in the parking lot.

Police say schools in the area were placed on lockdown for a short period of time.

Police tell KLFY News, no arrests have been made but multiple leads for possible suspects are being investigated.