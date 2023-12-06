RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — An 18-year-old from Crowley is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man found in Rayne on Monday.

The Rayne Police Department reported they are in search of Jamyrion Jaquan Senegal, 18, from Crowley, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Darren Senegal on Monday, Dec. 4.

Officials said an arrest warrant for Jamyrion was obtained for criminal conspiracy and second degree murder. Addition arrest are also expected, including a 16-year-old co-conspirator and any individuals that may be aiding them in avoiding arrest, according to authorities.

If Jamyrion is observed out in public, Chief Stelly asks you to call 911 and not approach him as he is presumed to be armed.

Chief Stelly asks anyone with information about Jamyrion Senegal’s whereabouts or the murder conspiracy to contact detectives at 337-393-2930. A reward of up to $1000 is offered for details leading to his arrest. Callers have the option to remain anonymous while still being eligible for the reward.

