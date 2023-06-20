RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The Rayne Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with attempted burglary.

The Rayne Police Department is searching for Johnathan Jay Arabie, 33, of Eunice.

According to police, he is wanted for attempted burglary.

Arabie is a white male, 5’9″, and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Arabie, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information

leading to his arrest.