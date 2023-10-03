CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Acadia are investigating an armed robbery of a business in Crowley.

According to APSO, the robbery happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 24 in the 7200 block of Egan Hwy. The suspect was armed with a rifle and held an employee at gunpoint before running away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male with a tall, medium build. He was wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app to report your tip. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest in this case.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

